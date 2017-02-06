Sharp: We need to be more patient with the ball against Oldham

Featherstone coach Jon Sharp is looking for a better performance in Sunday’s first home Kingstone Press Championship game against Oldham at Big Fellas Stadium (3pm kick-off).

Depleted Rovers opened their league campaign with a 32-26 win at Halifax while Oldham achieved a 26-10 home victory over Sheffield Eagles.

“We know we will need to be a little bit better,” said Sharp.

“We are coming up against can Oldham team that absolutely put us to the sword last year at their place.

“They have a smart coach and they play with some really good flair so we need to be a bit better than the last time we played against them.

“We certainly need to be a little bit more patient with the ball and have a better understanding of when to play and when to off-load and when not to.

“Otherwise we will invite Oldham in and we’ll have some problems with them.”