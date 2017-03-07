Sharp: We need to play with more energy

WOUNDED FEATHERSTONE Rovers plan to use their first defeat of the season as a wake-up call, coach Jon Sharp says.

Rovers’ four-game winning start to the Kingstone Press Championship was ended by a late penalty goal which condemned them to a 10-9 home defeat by Rochdale Hornets.

The late drama came after Rovers hit back from 8-2 down at half-time in conditions Sharp described as “unbelievable”.

Sharp’s side face Sheffield Eagles at Wakefield on Sunday and he said: “We need to think about getting back on the horse as quickly as possible.

“We have got to play with a bit more energy.

“We had four clean breaks and came up with an error or nothing came of it.

“We created chances, but could not finish.”

Sharp declined to comment on the crucial penalty decision. “We can’t do anything about it, whether I agree with it or not,” he said.

Of the conditions at Big Fellas Stadium, Sharp said: “They played a part in the outcome of the game, definitely.

“We like to play expansive football, but we were wading through mud for 80 minutes.”

Rovers gave a debut off the bench to half-back Cory Aston, who has joined them on loan from Leeds Rhinos.

Sharp said they came through the game two days ago with no new injuries.