Skipper Dobson aims to lead by example in World Cup

FEATHERSTONE Rovers Ladies player Andrea Dobson says it is a “massive honour” to captain England in the Women’s RL World Cup which takes place in Australia in November and December.

Dobson’s Rovers teammates Kayleigh Bulman, Rhiannon Marshall, Sarah Dunn and Emma Slowe and Castleford Tigers Ladies full-back Katie Hepworth are also in England’s squad.

Dobson and Slowe will both be making their fourth World Cup appearances.

“I am really proud to be leading England into the World Cup. It is a massive honour and it is all very exciting,” said Dobson.

“It is tough on the girls who work extremely hard every week and play on a voluntary basis, but we all love it and going to Australia for the World Cup will be fantastic.

“I aim to go out there, lead by example and enjoy taking on the best teams on the planet.

“It would be very special to achieve great things over there. We will be making a real good go of the tournament and, hopefully, we might just bring home the winners’ medals.”

England start their World Cup campaign against Papua New Guinea in Sydney on November 16. They also play Australia and Cook Islsands in group matches before a potential semi-final clash on November 26.

The final will take place on Saturday, December 2, at the Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.