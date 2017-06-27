Sponsorship boost for Rovers

LONG standing sponsor CPM Contracts will again back Featherstone Rovers next year.

The Leeds-based firm have put pen to paper on a new deal for the 2018 season.

Founded in 1989, the firm are a leading property management specialist, offering a wide range of construction services.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “It gives us great pleasure to be taking a long-term partner of ours in CPM into another year of sponsorship with the club.

“Ian Carter and his team are great supporters of Featherstone Rovers - and proud partners too.

“They become the second major sponsor to agree terms for 2018 and we are delighted to be keeping them in place as a key player in the club’s commercial portfolio.

“We will be proud to see our players and supporters donning the CPM logo on next year’s jerseys and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their continued support.

“We are in talks with CPM regarding how we can grow and develop this partnership by offering exciting opportunities for the local community to become a part of.”

CPM Contracts’ branding will appear in and around the LD Nutrition Stadium and on the rear of next year’s shirts.