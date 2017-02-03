Samoan international centre Misi Taulapapa is Featherstone’s new first-team captain for 2017.

The 35-year-old was Featherstone’s leading try scorer last season with 16 after they signed him from Sheffield Eagles in December, 2015.

He made 38 appearances in the NRL for New Zealand Warriors and Cronulla Sharks before joining Sheffield, for whom he scored 69 tries in 168 appearances.

He is currently awaiting visa clearance to play for Featherstone this season.

His appointment as first-team skipper was confirmed at last night’s ‘An Evening with the Rovers’ in the clubhouse.