Featherstone show class and fitness by winning all their matches at Eastmoor

FEATHERSTONE Lions under 12s made the perfect start to the summer festival season by winning all their games at the Eastmoor Dragons tournament in Wakefield.

Lions beat Keighley Albion 4-0 in their opening pool game.

Featherstone’s form dipped in the next two matches but they still managed a 4-2 win against Eastmoor and a 6-5 victory against Hull Wyke.

The final group match was against previously unbeaten Leeds Irish Clovers.

Lions upped their game to run out 4-2 winners.

The organisers decided the next stage of the tournament would be semi final play-offs.

It meant Lions again faced Hull Wyke who they had only narrowly beaten in the goup stages. This time Lions were dominant from the outset and stormed to a 5-1 win.

In the final, Featherstone again faced Irish Clovers.

After falling behind to an early try, Lions bounced back in superb style. They showed their class and fitness to repeat their previous win over Clovers with a 6-4 success.

Featherstone’s entire squad earned top marks for their performances throughout the tournament. Credit must also go to the coaching team of Marc Richardson and Dave Beresford.

With several other festivals lined up in the coming weeks, Lions are chasing more silverware.