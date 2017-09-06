Four junior RL cup finals at Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD and District Junior Rugby League’s annual cup finals will held at Castleford’s Mend-A-Hose Jungle next week.

On Tuesday, Lock Lane and Featherstone Lions meet in the under 12 final (6pm) and Castleford Panthers and Featherstone Lions lock horns in the under 14 decider (7.15pm).

Next Thursday, Lock Lane and Kippax Welfare will contest the under 13 final (6pm). It will be followed by the under 15 final between Kippax Welfare and Fryston Warriors.

Admission is £2, with free admission for under 15s. Parking costs £2.