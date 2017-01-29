Fryston and Lions book places in Tuesday’s Challenge Cup second round draw

Fryston Warriors and Featherstone Lions reached the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round on Saturday.

Fryston beat derby rivals Normanton Knights 33-10 and Lions pipped Cumbrian side Distington 29-28.

Lock Lane bowed out with a 32-18 first round defeat at Thornhill Trojans.

Sixteen teams will go into the second round draw which will be made by former Sheffield Eagles player Johnny Lawless and ex-Huddersfield Giants star Luke Robinson on Tuesday (7pm start).

The second round will be played on February 11-12.

The draw will be held at Siddal’s CWC Park - home of the 2016 Kingstone Press National Conference League champions and the club where Lawless and Robinson began playing rugby league.

Lawless was part of the Sheffield Eagles side that defeated a dominant Wigan side in the 1998 final.

Former England and Giants scrum-half Robinson made over 150 appearances for Huddersfield, including their 2009 Challenge Cup final defeat against Warrington Wolves.

The draw will be streamed on the BBC Sport website from 7pm. Fans can watch by visiting http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league