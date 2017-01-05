Fryston and Lions land home ties and Lock Lane drawn away in Challenge Cup

Fryston Warriors host derby rivals Normanton Knights in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round.
Featherstone Lions have a home tie against Distington and Lock Lane travel to Thornhill Trojans.
Ties will be played the weekend of January 28-29.
The full draw is:
Featherstone Lions v Distington
Thornhill Trojans v Lock Lane
West Bowling v Kells
University of Hull v Rochdale Mayfield
Royal Air Force v York Acorn
Leigh Miners Rangers v Wigan St Patricks
London Chargers v Bridgend Blue Bulls
West Hull v Hull Dockers
Thatto Heath v Skirlaugh
Wests Warriors v The Police
Egremont v The Army
Royal Navy v Myton Warriors
Fryston Warriors v Normanton Knights
Wath Brow Hornets v Haydock
Aberdeen Warriors v Pilkington Recs
Siddal v Milford Marlins