Fryston, Lock Lane and Lions in Challenge Cup draw

Fryston Warriors, Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane will be among 32 clubs in the draw for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round.
The draw will to take place on Thursday, January 5 (7pm start), at The Deep in Hull.
First round fixtures are scheduled for January 28-29.
Lock Lane - the only community club to make it to the fifth round in 2016 - will be joined in the first round by fellow National Conference League club Featherstone Lions and Pennine League champions Fryston.
The full list of first round draw numbers is:
1. Aberdeen Warriors
2. Bridgend Blue Bulls
3. Distington
4. Egremont Rangers
5. Featherstone Lions
6. Fryston Warriors
7. Great Britain Police Rugby League
8. Haydock
9. Hull Dockers
10. Hull University
11. Kells
12. Leigh Miners Rangers
13. Lock Lane
14. London Chargers
15. Milford Marlins
16. Myton Warriors
17. Normanton Knights
18. Pilkington Recs
19. Rochdale Mayfield
20. Royal Air Force
21. Royal Navy
22. Siddal
23. Skirlaugh
24. Thatto Heath Crusaders
25. The Army
26. Thornhill Trojans
27. Wath Brow Hornets
28. West Bowling
29. West Hull
30. Wests Warriors
31. Wigan St Patricks
32. York Acorn