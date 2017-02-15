Fryston’s win in London rewarded with home tie against Cougars

Fryston Warriors have landed a home third round game against Kingstone Press League One club Keighley Cougars in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup on the weekend of February 25-26.

It is Fryston’s reward for a 40-12 win at London Chargers in the second round on Saturday.

Twenty four clubs representing League One and the community game were drawn against each other.

The full draw is:

West Hull or Thatto Heath Crusaders v Whitehaven

Hemel Stags v London Skolars

Fryston Warriors v Keighley Cougars

University of Gloucestershire All Golds v North Wales Crusaders

Newcastle Thunder v Workington Town

Doncaster v Myton Warriors

Siddal v Toronto Wolfpack

Barrow Raiders v Rochdale Mayfield

York City Knights v Egremont Rangers

South Wales Ironmen v Oxford

Hunslet v Coventry Bears

Wests Warriors v Haydock