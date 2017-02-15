Fryston’s win in London rewarded with home tie against Cougars

Fryston Warriors have landed a home third round game against Kingstone Press League One club Keighley Cougars in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup on the weekend of February 25-26.
It is Fryston’s reward for a 40-12 win at London Chargers in the second round on Saturday.
Twenty four clubs representing League One and the community game were drawn against each other.
The full draw is:
West Hull or Thatto Heath Crusaders v Whitehaven
Hemel Stags v London Skolars
Fryston Warriors v Keighley Cougars
University of Gloucestershire All Golds v North Wales Crusaders
Newcastle Thunder v Workington Town
Doncaster v Myton Warriors
Siddal v Toronto Wolfpack
Barrow Raiders v Rochdale Mayfield
York City Knights v Egremont Rangers
South Wales Ironmen v Oxford
Hunslet v Coventry Bears
Wests Warriors v Haydock