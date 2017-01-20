Fryston warm up for Yorkshire Cup final by inflicting Lindley’s first home defeat

Fryston Warriors will aim to retain the BARLA Yorkshire Cup when they face Hull team Three Tuns in Saturday’s final at Featherstone’s Big Fellas Stadium (2pm kick-off).

Admission is £5 adults and £3 OAPs, with free admission for under 16s.

Anyone wishing to sponsor a Fryston player in the final should contact Malcolm Agar on 07827316107 or Wayne Jones on 07775711073.

Fryston piled up a record score in a Yorkshire Cup final when they beat North Hull 50-10 in last season’s game.

The Warriors, sponsored by Monkhill Sandwiches, maintained their unbeaten record in all competitions this season with a 30-6 win at Lindley Swifts in the Pennine League’s Championship last weekend.

Lindley were previously undefeated at home this season on their small field.

It took Fryston a while to adapt to the size of the pitch but once they did they tore the home defence to shreds.

The Warriors pack, led by Craig Jones, was outstanding.

Fryston opened the scoring in virtually their first attack on the Lindley line when Adam Rothwell scooted over and Andy Speake added the first of his five goals from five kicks.

Fryston were unable to play their usual flowing football because of the heavy conditions but they still bossed the game.

Ben Strong linked up effectively in attack to stretch their lead.

Lindley’s pressure eventually told with a converted try before half-time.

Fryston came out for the second half in determined fashion. Their slick handling and speed was too much for Lindley.

Prop Jack Smith blasted through to score at the side of the posts.

The Warriors were well on top at this stage and it was no surprise when Dale Cogan scored their fourth try.

Knowing the game was won and with an eye on this Saturday’s cup final, the visitors started to shuffle the side around but still had the skill and ability to extend their lead with Rothwell’s second try.

Fryston’s MOM award, sponsored by Martin Oxtoby and Alan Scarfe, went to Rothwell who was a constant threat to Lindley’s defence. Jones and Cogan were also outstanding.

Fryston, under the guidance of coach Lee Bennett, are recruiting for two girl teams at under 12s (school years six and seven) and under 14s (years eight and nine). Training is on Mondays and Wednesdays (6.30 to 7.30pm) at Fryston Welfare. For more information can contact Lee Bennett on 07713238004 or Ann-Marie on 07432797800.

Fryston are also seeking sponsors for these two teams, either a main sponsor or sponsoring a girl in either team.