Hodgson standing down as Methley secretary

Amateur rugby league stalwart Phil Hodgson is standing down as secretary of Methley Royals ARLFC from the end of the season.

The Royals currently play in the Pennnine League’s 11-a-side division.

Hodgson said: “I think the role requires someone who perhaps has more empathy with the current generation of players’ approach to the game.

“We’re looking for a seamless transition, with whoever takes over working closely with me until the end of this season before assuming full control.

“I hope to continue to serve Methley Royals in other capacities.”

Applicants should contact Hodgson on 07786980909 or chairman Joel Brown 07772933190.