Impressive Lions turn on style in six-try display

FEATHERSTONE Lions under nines ran in six tries in an impressive display at Farnley Falcons.

Lions, captained by George Everett, shone in attack and defence.

A great break by Mason Dyas led to Lions MOM Roby Cumiskey grabbing a well taken try that Jackson Wood goaled.

Parents MOM Jack Twigg then brilliantly fielded a kick and raced the length of the pitch for a spectacular try.

Farnley opened their account and were denied further points by two try-saving tackles from Jensen Connolly, who won the most improved player award.

Lions increased their lead when enterprising play from Riley Barker, Harry Parker and Cumiskey paved the way for opposition coach’s MOM Freddie Frankland to score a superb solo try. Frankland also won the 100 per cent effort certificate .

Good defence by Logan Thomas, Jake Agar, Wood and top tackler Dyas foiled Farnley before Connolly beat three defenders to score a try that Twigg goaled.

Kane Stirling, on his return from injury, made good yards and Zack Clegg made telling runs and crucial tackles as did Wood.

Farnley scored two tries as a result of Lions errors but the visitors tidied up their game to regain control.

Twigg, Frankland and Barker paved the way for Charlie Sharp to bag the first of his two tries that Connolly converted.

Cumiskey and Dyas put in Sharp for his second that Parker improved. Lions host Castleford Panthers this Sunday.