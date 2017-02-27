Investigation into brawl at Fryston-Keighley cup clash

The Rugby Football League has launched an investigation into events at Saturday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round tie between Keighley Cougars and amateurs Fryston Warriors at Featherstone’s Big Fellas Stadium.

League One Keighley won 50-32 against reigning Pennine League champions Fryston.

Keighley have asked the governing body to study an alleged bite on the ear of one of their players.

Andy Speake (Fryston) and Emmerson Whittel (Keighley) were sent off and Davey Dixon (Keighley) and Adam Rothwell (Fryston) were sin-binned after a mass brawl in the second-half.

A Keighley Cougars’ statement reads: “The club has received official confirmation from the RFL that an investigation is taking place into the brawl that marred an otherwise enthralling cup tie.

“Emmerson Whittel sustained a broken jaw and we believe as a club that the way he was man handled by numerous Fryston players is not in the spirit of the game.

“The club have also requested that the ear bite on Josh Lynam is reviewed thoroughly by the RFL.

“Finally, the club have also lodged a formal complaint in regards to the manner our players and staff were treated upon arrival.

“Both the 19 man squad and members of the backroom staff were refused entry to the ground without a valid matchday ticket.

“The players allocation of family and friends tickets was then claimed to have been used to admit the playing squad to the ground.

“The club is outraged by this development and will now not make any further statements as we await a full report from the RFL.”