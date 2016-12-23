Lane take on Tigers in trial match

Lock Lane’s open-age first-team will host Castleford Tigers under 19s in a trial match on Saturday, January 7 (1pm).

Food and refreshments will be available at what promises to be an entertaining game between two talented teams.

Lock Lane are running three youth/academy teams in 2017.

The under 16s and under 18s will resume training in January ready for the National Cup.

The academy side will be a continuation of the current winter team that is top of the Pennine League’s 11-a-side division.

Lane’s academy team is open to all age groups but is predominantly for 19 to 24 year olds.

For further information about any of the teams contact Lock Lane Sports Centre on 01977-510200.

Methley Royals will hold a festive Villagers versus Townies game next Tuesday - a day earlier than originally planned. It is at Savile Park (12.30pm kick-off), with everyone returning to Methley WMC afterwards.

Lock Lane lost 30-0 to Hunslet Warriors in Sunday’s Yorkshire Under 17 Cup final at Big Fellas Stadium, Featherstone.

In the Yorkshire Under 18 Cup final, Stanningley beat Oulton Raiders 23-14.

Brotherton Bulldogs bowed out of thre Yorkshire Under 13 Cup when they lost 30-4 in last Sunday’s quarterfinal at Shaw Cross. Myton Warriors host Siddal in the remaining quarterfinal on January 8.

In the semi-finals, Kippax visit Batley Boys on January 8 and Shaw Cross host Myton Warriors or Siddal on January 15.