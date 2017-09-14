Lightowler’s drop goal gives Cutsyke dramatic win

CUTSYKE Raiders pipped Allerton Bywater 25-24 in the Yorkshire Men’s League Division Three play-off final.

Cutsyke won the game with Gavyn Lightowler’s golden point drop goal after the sides were level at 24-24 at the end of full time.

Jake Dickinson and Lee Cartwright each scored two tries for Cutsyke.

Lightowler kicked three conversions and a penalty goal.

Cutsyke were 24-12 ahead but Allerton hit back with two converted tries to take the tie to golden point.

Lightowler then kicked his match-winning one-pointer to give Cutsyke the edge over table-toppers Allerton.

Upton slipped a 20-0 home defeat against Ovenden in their opening match in the Pennine League’s Championship.

Swillington lost 68-14 at Queensbury in Division Two Central.

Kinsley Raiders started their Division Two East campaign with a 24-10 win against Lock Lane.

This Saturday’s Pennine League fixtures include:

Championship: Cutsyke Raiders v Ossett Trinity; Illingworth v Upton.

Division Two Central: Swillington v Eastmoor Dragons.

Division Two East: Lock Lane v Kippax Welfare; Upton A v Kinsley Hotel Raiders; Dearne Valley v Selby Warriors.