Featherstone Lions and Fryston Warriors both take on London teams in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round on the weekend of February 11-12.

Lions host Wests Warriors and Fryston make the long trek to the capital to play London Chargers.

The other second round ties are West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders, Haydock v Thornhill Trojans, Myton Warriors v York Acorn, Kells v Rochdale Mayfield, Pilkington Recs v Siddal and Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers.