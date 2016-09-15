Lions roar to easy win with 15-try spree

Featherstone Lions climbed to third in National Conference League Division One by running in 15 tries in Saturday’s 82-16 home victory against Elland.

Scott Glassell piled on the misery for relegated Elland by kicking 11 goals.

Lions won 55-4 at Elland in May and the division’s bottom team suffered another hammering in last weekend’s return fixture at the Mill Pond Stadium.

The writing was on the wall for the depleted visitors at half-time when they trailed 56-8.

Elland, who fielded only 11 players, were left chasing shadows as Lions cut loose.

Centre Gareth Gale led the try spree with a hat-trick.

Prop James Kitchen, second-rower Joe Fox, loose-forward Danny Glassell and substitute Sam Millard each grabbed two tries.

Winger Joe Powell, centre Josh Hardcastle, winger Jacob Jowitt and hooker Scott Glassell also collected touchdowns.

The win lifted Lions above Skirlaugh who lost at leaders Thatto Heath Crusaders. Lions are level on points with Skirlaugh with a slightly better points difference.

Featherstone and Skirlaugh are two points clear of Underbank Rangers and Milford Marlins who have both played one match more.

Featherstone visit relegation-threatened Shaw Cross Sharks this Saturday. Their other remaining fixtures are against away at Underbank andMillom and home to Ince Rose Bridge and Skirlaugh.

Lock Lane, with just one win in their last 11 matches, slipped deeper into relegation trouble in the Premier Division with Saturday’s 23-18 defeat at Hull Dockers.

Dockers’ win lifted them off the foot of the table. They are now just two points behind Lane.

Lane’s relegation fears increased this week with the deduction of two points for playing an ineligible player.

They are appealing to the RFL against the points deduction which has sent them sliding into the relegation zone.

They are now third bottom, two points adrift of Egremont Rangers.

Lane’s second-half fightback was in vain at Dockers after they trailed 19-0 at half-time.

Full-back Adam Garlick, winger Sam Wilkinson-Pycock, centre Nick Saxton and loose-forward Mitchell Platt scored second-half tries and scrum-half Danny Rowse kicked one goal but it wasn’t enough to rescue Lane.

They host Kells this Saturday before visiting West Hull for their final league fixture the following weekend.