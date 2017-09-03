Lions snatch thrilling win over Skirlaugh to complete gala hat-trick

FEATHERSTONE Lions under 12s completed hat-trick of gala successes by winning the club’s own rugby tournament.

It followed Featherstone’s triumphs at the Eastmoor Dragons and Shaw Cross Sharks galas.

Lions hosted eight top junior teams from as far afield as Hull and Warrington in a tournament that was played in a round robin format.

Lions got off to a blistering start by winning their first game against Hull Dockers by four tries to nil.

They won their next match 3-0 after proving too strong for derby rivals Castleford Panthers.

West Hull were the final opponents of the morning, with Lions coming out on top 3-1.

Lions started the afternoon session by beating a larger Warrington-based Ryland White Sharks side 3-2. Featherstone then ran 4-1 winners against East Hull before recording a 4-1 victory against Kippax.

The final game of the day was against Hull side Skirlaugh who also boasted a 100 per cent record from their previous seven fixtures.

Skirlaugh had a better try for and against record so Featherstone knew only a win was good enough to claim the trophy.

After falling behind to an early touchdown, the young Lions dug deep to score two tries to snatch the lead.

Skirlaugh levelled but Featherstone then went back in front.

With time running out Skirlaugh again levelled matters and looked set to win the tournament. However, Lions finished strongly to grab a decisive score that earned them a 4-3 victory and the winner’s trophy.

With three gala victories to add to lifting the Yorkshire Challenge Cup and reaching the BARLA National Cup final, Lions have already enjoyed great success this season.

And they still have plenty to play for.

They are through to the final of the Castleford and District Cup and are pushing for honours in Yorkshire Junior League Division One.

Featherstone would like to thank all those who volunteered to make their gala a huge success with special thanks to Tiff Jeffrey for managing the project.