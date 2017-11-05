Lock Lane begin search for a new head coach

National Conference Rugby League side Lock Lane are looking for a new head coach to take them into next season.

Jason Flowers, who was in charge of the Division One outfit this year, has tendered his resignation as Lock Lane head coach to step down to a lesser commitment as assistant coach for next year.

The club’s committee have therefore decided to accept outside applications for the head coach post.

Closing date for all those interested in taking on the job with the Castleford team is Friday, November 10.

Initial approach should be made via email to: locklane.ncl@outlook.com

It is intended that a shortlist will be made up and all the candidates will be interviewed by the selection committee in the week after the closing date with a view to deciding on Flowers’ successor in time for the club’s annual presentation night, which takes place on Friday, November 24.

In the season just finished Lock Lane finished in sixth place, just ahead of local rivals Featherstone Lions.

Community Rugby League clubs can apply for money from the national Tesco Bags of Help programme.

Funding raised by the carrier bag charge at Tesco stores is being used for grants to improve local parks, hold community events, support sports groups and more.

The grants are managed by the community charity Groundwork UK.

Grants are available up to £4,000.