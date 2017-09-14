Lock Lane move closer to sealing play-off place

LOCK Lane moved a giant step closer to sealing a National Conference League Division One play-off place with Saturday’s 22-10 home win against third-placed Milford Marlins.

With two matches remaining, Lane are in fifth spot, three points clear of seventh-placed Ince Rose Bridge.

Lane built a 22-0 lead with tries from Jacob Crossland (two), John Brummitt and Lewis Price and three Connor Turner conversions.

All Milford’s points were scored in the last eight minutes.

Lane visit bottom team Blackbrook on Saturday and host leaders Underbank Rangers in their final league match on September 30.

Featherstone Lions are on the brink of being relegated after losing 34-14 at home to title-chasers Hunslet Club parkside.

To have a chance of staying up, Lions must win their last two games against Underbank away and York Acorn at home and hope third-bottom Hull Dockers lose both their last two matches.

Badly depleted Featherstone deserved great credit for their battling display against Hunslet.

Lions had only 14 men and played the second-half without a substitute after losing a player injured.

They gave their all and competed excellently against high-riding oppponents after producing a woeful display against Blackbrook the previous week.

Danny Glassell, playing out of position at full-back, and Gaz Gale were in top form.

Chris Bingham, Dean Gamble, Tom Pearson and Davi Garahan never took a backward step against a much bigger pack.

In the end, tiredness and players carrying injuries took its toll on the home side.

With Harry McAllister, Joe Powell, Glassell and Jamie Chappell to the fore Lions started well.

However, they were given a huge mountain to climb when Hunslet scored three tries to lead 16-0.

Gale sent Jack Ratcliffe close before further Lions pressuresaw Glassell score after good work by Powell and Garahan.

With Gamble setting a fine lead down the middle, Featherstone struck again when swift handling led to Gale putting in Ratcliffe.

On the stroke of half-time, Jake Perkins sent in Ratcliffe again but the effort was ruled out for a forward pass.

Lions continued to make most of the running early in the second-half.

Garahan was hauled down close, Glassell’s chip was hacked dead and Bingham had the ball ripped from his grasp inches from the try line.

But Featherstone’s lack of substitutes then began to tell as they began to tire.

Hunslet capitalised by scoring three converted tries in a 15 minute spell to seal victory.

Lions refused to throw in the towel.

Glassell, Bingham, Gamble and Phil Banks all went close before Gale won a 50-yard kick and chase to score a try that Glassell goaled. All the Lions players earned top marks for a gritty display.