More Wembley glory for Castleford’s youngsters

CASTLEFORD ACADEMY year seven boys’ team defeated Orrell school St Peter’s 16-4 in Saturday’s Champion School’s final in the Wembley Challenge Cup curtain-raiser.

It continued Castleford’s dominance of the annual Stephen Mullaney Memorial Trophy match.

Captain Noah Booth and loose-forward Tyler Czmeiduch were outstanding in Castleford’s third successive victory in the showpiece event in their eighth appearance at the new Wembley Stadium since it re-opened in 2007.

Castleford coach Ryan Lloyd said: “It was absolutely amazing. It doesn’t get any less special every time you do it.

“We didn’t have the best of days on Friday in other Champions Schools finals. We fell a bit short against some really good opponents.

“We lost to St Peter’s in the year 10 boys final and they did a bit of a job on us so we were a bit nervous about Saturday.

“We thought we can’t lose to them twice in one weekend.

“The first-half wasn’t as good as we can play but we absolutely dominated the second-half.

“We have a strong, in-depth squad and when we bring kids on it doesn’t really weaken our team.”

St Peter’s - who lost 12-6 to Castleford in last year’s Wembley final - began strongly, but a superb defensive effort kept them out and Castleford counter-attacked to go ahead through a solo try by Booth.

The stand-off dummied to kick, accelerated through a gap and stretched over to grab a touchdown he also converted.

St Peter’s hit back through a close-range try to cut the half-time deficit to 6-4 but Castleford took control in the second half after an early scare.

They made the most of an escape when St Peter’s had an effort ruled out for a knock-on over the line and extended their lead when Czmeiduch proved too strong for the defence from a pass by Booth.

The big forward added his second try near the end of the game, again from a pass by Booth who completed the scoring with his second conversion.

Booth shared the man-of-the-match award with St Peter’s full-back Joe Winstanley.

Castleford Academy also won the year seven girls’ final, with a 50-28 victory over Malet Lambert, of Hull, but there was disappointment for the year 10 boys and girls and the year nine girls, in finals played in front of a 1,256 crowd at Richmond.

Castleford Academy’s year 10 boys lost 46-0 to St Peter’s and the year 10 girls were beaten 48-16 by St John Fisher, from Dewsbury.

Wakefield’s Outwood Grange won the year nine girls’ derby, beating Castleford Academy 34-12.

St John Fisher’s girls beat St Peter’s 30-18 in the year eight final.