Newly-formed Fryston keep up excellent work

Fryston Warriors under 12s rugby league girls team continue to go from strength to strength.

After playing excellently in their ever match against Dewsbury Moor in July, Fryston hosted Whitley Bay Barbarians in an entertaining game last weekend.

Fryston ran out 46-16 winners. Try scorers included Nikita Turner, Chanel Everitt and Tia Sherburn.

Everitt won the opposition coach’s player of the match award and Fryston’s player of the match award went to Ellie Gill.

Fryston’s next home game is against Dewsbury Moor on Saturday, September 24.

In the Yorkshire Junior League’s under 14 age group, Hemsworth Dragons, Lock Lane and Kippax Welfare all won but Featherstone Lions and Fryston Warriors both lost.

Hemsworth stormed to a 50-10 victory at Wyke, Lock Lane pipped derby rivals Normanton Knights 26-22 and Kippax defeated West Hull 40-18.

Fryston went down 40-12 at Headingley Hawks and Featherstone were trounced 72-0 at home by King Cross Park.

At under 15 age level, Lock Lane overcame Stanningley 46-12 and Kippax Welfare edged out West Bowling 20-18 but Upton and Castleford Panthers lost to Drighlington and Keighley Albion respectively.

Featherstone Lions under 16s beat Dewsbury Celtic 22-10.

Last weekend’s Yorkshire Junior League results included:

Under 12: Featherstone Lions 4, Siddal 32; Kippax Welfare 34, Keighley Albion 0; Birkenshaw Blue Dogs 8, Brotherton Bulldogs 12; Cutsyke Raiders 48, Castleford Panthers 0; Lock Lane 36, East Leeds 0; Methley Warriors 24, Birkenshaw Blue Dogs 12.

Under 13: Swillington 32, Wibsey Juniors 18; Kippax Welfare 18, Drighlington 24; Stanley Rangers 12, Featherstone Lions 6; Shaw Cross Sharks 46, Castleford Panthers 0; Lock Lane 10, East Leeds 46.

Under 14: Featherstone Lions 0, King Cross Park 72; Wyke 10, Hemsworth Dragons 50; Sherburn Bears 26, Birstall Victoria 30; Headingley Hawks 40, Fryston Warriors 12; Normanton Knights 22, Lock Lane 26; Kippax Welfare 40, West Hull 18.

Under 15: Lock Lane 46, Stanningley 12; Kippax Welfare 20, West Bowling 18; Upton 12, Drighlington 34; Keighley Albion 50, Castleford Panthers 4.

Under 16: Featherstone Lions 22, Dewsbury Celtic 10.