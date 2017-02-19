Pennine League backs Fryston’s bid for Challenge Cup glory

Pennine League clubs are being allowed a free weekend so that players and officials can attend Fryston’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round tie against Keighley Cougars at Featherstone’s Big fellas Stadium next Saturday (3pm).

Reigning league champions Fryston are the Pennine League’s only representatives in the Challenge Cup this season.

They will aim to pull off an upset against League One Keighley.

Any Pennine League clubs wishing to take up the offer are asked to contact the league’s fixture secretary as soon as possible so matches can be allocated to other clubs not wishing to do so.

A Fryston spokesman said: “Fryston would like to say a massive thank you to Featherstone Rovers for all the help and assistance in putting this game on.

“Without their help it would have meant that Fryston would have had to switch the tie to Keighley Cougars as no one else in the area offered any support whatsoever.

“Fryston would also like to thank the Pennine and BARLA committees who also have put their support behind Fryston’s biggest game of the season.”