Perkins scores late winner as Lions lift Yorkshire Cup

Featherstone Lions under 12s lifted the Yorkshire Challenge Cup by beating Emley Moore 18-14 in a thrilling final in front of a large crowd at Featherstone Rovers’ LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday.

Josh Perkins scored the winning try with just three minutes remaining.

Lions started strongly with ferocious tackling from Josh Carrington and Maddox Jeffery.

Powerful drives from Zinzan Barden and Jack Limbert took Lions forward before lively full-back Alfie Beresford jinked over to score.

Emley replied with two tries and one conversion but Lions then picked up their game again.

Centre Billy Nadin made a long run down the wing but was bundled into touch.

Derren Hey and Evan Haytack combined cleverly and Danny Proctor added fresh legs from the bench.

Powerful Billy Finnerty dived over shortly before half-time to put Lions only two points behind. Emley scored again in the second-half but Lions levelled when MOM Finnerty scored his second and kicked the goal.

Adam Barstow came off the bench and changed the dynamics of the side, allowing captain Eli Saul to direct play.

Wily Jaiden Tang made telling runs only to be tackled inches short.

Bailey Ambler continued his development with a solid performance in the front row.

Winger Charlie Parkin helped out the forwards.

With Henry Warrender, Logan Jenkins and Adam Gosney supporting from the side lines, the Lions applied more pressure and were rewarded when Perkins dived over for the match-winning try.

Featherstone defended magnificently to survive Emley Moor’s late onslaught to lift the trophy.

All the players, parents and coaches congratulated the Lions coaching team of Marc Richardson and Dave Beresford.