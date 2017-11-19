Rovers stars Briscoe and Hardcastle present awards to young Lions players

Featherstone Lions under tens rounded off a successful season with their annual presentation evening.

All players were presented with participation trophies by Glenn Savage, logistics manager of Brian Yeardley Continental.

Head coach Liam Goodwill thanked the company for their generosity this season. They provided the team with a new kit at the start of the season and a large gazebo that was used during the many galas the team took part in during the summer.

Volunteers were thanked for their efforts throughout the season and all families involved with the team were congratulated on the fund-raising efforts during the year that saw £765 raised. The money has been used to purchase training wear and equipment and also helped to fund a trip to Blackpool when the team were selected to be mascots for Featherstone Rovers at Summer Bash.

A further £200 was raised on the night through a raffle and through assistant coach Adam Olbison volunteering to do a sponsored head shave at the team’s next training session.

The recognition award for perseverance throughout the season went to Edward Fox and Chance Thomas.

The most improved award was presented to Alfie Milton and Rhys Wigglesworth.

Milton also won the players’ player and parents’ player of the season awards.

Kelam Goodwill, Harrison Jewitt and Kai Morgan were presented with awards for their hard work on the pitch week in, week out.

Leon Nestor won the man of steel accolade.

The shooting star award went to Jake Lancaster.

Matthew Mason won the coaches merit award.

Mason Bedford scooped the coaches player of the year award for showing grit and determination in each match.

Nestor has been nominated for the Jim Bell trophy and Ebonie Clift has been nominated for the Tiddler Simpson trophy. The winners of these two club awards will be announced at an awards evening next month.

Lions thanked Featherstone Rovers players Luke Briscoe and Josh Hardcastle for presenting the main award winners with their trophies.