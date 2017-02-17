Rovers will host Fryston’s Challenge Cup clash against Keighley

Fryston Warriors have arranged to play their Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round tie against Kingstone Press League One club Keighley Cougars at Featherstone’s Big Fellas Stadium on Saturday February 25 (3pm).

Yorkshire Cup winners and reigning Pennine League champions Fryston will be aiming to pull off an upset after defeating London Chargers and Normanton Knights to reach this stage of the competition.

Their team includes former Keighley captain Paul Handforth and ex-Cougars hooker Jack Lee.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting this game on behalf of Fryston Warriors.

“It promises to be a fantastic occasion for everyone involved and supporting the local amateur game is something this club takes real pride in.

“We have been working closely with Fryston to ensure the gameday works swiftly and proves a success for all concerned.

“We are looking forward to welcoming a large crowd and I think it goes without saying that the Warriors will be hoping to pull off a massive victory.”

Fryston head coach Danny Bolton said: “It is a real privilege for me and my players to be coming to Featherstone to play in the Challenge Cup.

“The Rovers’ facilities are fantastic, they have a great stadium and the support we have received from Davide and the team at Featherstone has been nothing short of superb.

“The Rovers have taken a great deal of pressure away from us. We felt as though we may be forced to reverse the fixture and go to Keighley, at one stage, but Featherstone have pulled out all the stops to make it happen for us.

“We cannot thank them enough and both myself and the players are looking forward to what should be a great game – played in front of a healthy four-figure crowd.”

Tickets for the game are priced at £10 adults, £5 concessions and £1 juniors and can be purchased on the day of the game.

Secure car parking places are available at £5 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rovers junior season-ticket holders can gain free entry to the game by displaying their ticket booklet at the turnstiles.