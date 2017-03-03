Seven Fryston players charged after Challenge Cup brawl

Seven Fryston Warriors players and two Keighley Cougars players have been charged following a mass brawl in last Saturday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round tie at Featherstone’s Big Fellas Stadium.

Fryston’s Steve Scott has been charged with two offences.

A separate RFL investigation into other events at the match is also currently underway.

The RFL’s match review panel have issued the following charges:

Adam Rothwell (Fryston) - Grade A Punching (Early Guilty Plea available).

Davey Dixon (Keighley) - Grade A Punching (EGP not available).

Andy Speake (Fryston) - Grade D Running in and Punching (EGP not available).

Emmerson Whittel (Keighley) - Grade C Running in and Punching (EGP available).

Sean Gee (Fryston) - Grade F Running in and Punching (EGP not available).

Ben Strong (Fryston) - Grade C Running in and Punching (EGP available).

Steve Scott (Fryston) - Grade F Running in and Punching (EGP not available).

Steve Scott (Fryston) - Grade F Kicking (EGP not available).

Craig Jones (Fryston) - Grade B Running in and Punching (EGP available).

Jack Lee (Fryston) - Grade B Entering field without permission (EGP available)