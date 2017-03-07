Six Fryston players suspended following Challenge Cup tie brawl

SIX Fryston Warriors players have been banned following a mass brawl in the 55th minute of the recent Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round tie against Keighley Cougars at Featherstone’s Big Fellas Stadium.

Steve Scott has been suspended from rugby league at all levels until June 30 after pleading guilty to grade F kicking/running in and punching.

Sean Gee pleaded guilty to grade F running in and punching and was banned from rugby league at all levels until May 2.

Andy Speake was handed a four-match ban after pleading guilty to grade D running in and punching.

Fryston’s Ben Strong (two-match suspension), Craig Jones (one-match ban), Jack Lee (one match ban) and Adam Rothwell (no ban) took the option of an early guilty plea.

Keighley’s Davey Dixon pleaded guilty to grade A punching in the 55th minute against Fryston and was handed a one-match ban and fined £75.

Keighley player Emmerson Whittel’s case was adjourned due to him not being medically fit to attend Tuesday night’s hearing.