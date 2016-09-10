Tagons warm up for big final with tournament success

Team Tagons warmed up for the Play Touch Rugby League Coast to Coast Tournament final in Blackpool this month by winning the Catterick Touch event.

The Castleford area-based team were in great form throughout as they won all three of their matches, running in 14 tries and conceding just three.

Martin Armstrong again picked up the player of the tournament award, although he was pushed hard by team-mate John Patrick Cox.

Danny Kelleher put some hard yards in, creating chances throughout the afternoon, and was pleased with how the team preformed as a whole ahead of the trip to Blackpool .

Kieran Murphy and Scott Duncan showed a great turn of foot to add to the try tally while Lewis McCall , Deion Spencer and Jordan Hope were the backbone of a solid Tagons defence.

Team Tagons would like to thank current sponsors Buttys sandwich shop and Matty Kelleher plumbing and joinery for their continued support of the team.