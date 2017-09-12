Team from outside area invited to compete in Open Cup

THIS year’s Castleford and Featherstone ARL Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup will be contested by sides that lose in the first round of the David Poulter Open Cup.

The draw for the Open Cup will be made at the league’s next meeting, on Monday, October 9.

Teams from outside the Castleford and Featherstone ARL area are being invited to take part in the Open Cup.

Further information is available from league secretary Linda Peel on 077 4736 0307.