Tough-tackling Maddox outstanding in derby win

Featherstone Lions under 12s recorded a hard-earned 18-14 win over an improving Castleford Panthers side.

Josh Carrington showed great strength to put Lions ahead with a superb try.

Jaiden Tang, Eli Saul and Josh Perkins dictated play for Featherstone.

Perkins scored Lions’ second try after fine work by Billy Finnerty who made good yards.

Maddox Jeffery went over to put them further in front. His outstanding defensive display earned him the parents MOM, coaches man of steel, top defender and opposition coach’s MOM awards.

Alfie Beresford shone at fullback and Derren Hey, Evan Haytack, Adam Barstow and Jack Limbert defended excellently.

Panthers got back in the game before Lions completed their scoring with a try from Finnerty.

Bailey Ambler won Featherstone’s most improved player certificate for an impressive all-round display.

Charlie Parkin and Billy Nadin ran strongly.

Featherstone Lions under nines impressed in attack and defence as they continued their excellent season with a near faultless performance against spirited Farnley Falcons.

Three-try Max Hobson led the points spree in Featherstone’s clinical display of attacking rugby.

Powerful prop Jackson Wood and hard-working Riley Barker, who grabbed two excellent tries, kept Lions on the front foot.

Jensen Connolly caught the eye with his elusive runs and determined defence, Alfie Bailey had a great game and George Everett was always busily involved.

Talented half backs Jack Twigg and Freddie Frankland‘s creative play and incisive running led to tries by powerful winger Zack Clegg. who again ran strongly, and Hobson whose finishing skill was exceptional.

Twigg and Frankland also scored great individual tries as did the outstanding Roby Cumiskey.

Cumiskey’s clever play led to Hobson’s second which was quickly followed by a sweeping crossfield move that saw him complete his hat trick.

Charlie Sharp, Harley Telford and Logan Thomas all tackled fearlessly.

Jake Agar, in only his second game, made a brilliant break to set up the final try for Telford.

Twigg was MOM and Frankland won the opposition coach’s MOM award.

Hobson was the sponsors MOM and Cumiskey top tackler. Sharp earned the most improved player accolade and Wood the 100 per cent effort certificate.

Lions visit derby rivals Castleford Panthers this morning (Sunday).