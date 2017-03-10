Two players bag hat-tricks as Panthers start in style

Castleford Panthers under tens kicked off the new season in style with an impressive team display against Shaw Cross Reds.

Coaches and parents MOM Jake Smith scored a hat trick of tries and also made a last ditch try saving tackle.

Shaw Cross struggled to contain the speedy Panthers players, with magic moments award winner Charlie Goodrich also scoring a hat-trick.

The oppositions coach’s MOM award went to strong running Leroy Ncube who powered over for a great try.

Panthers’ other magic moment winner Charlie Gaughan capped a good all round display with a try.

Will Barker, Jacob Archer, Sam Higgins and Caleb Nodder all defended well and Travis Hemsworth won the 100 per cent effort award.

Harry Brooks, Bobby Carlyle, Gaughan, Lucas Blanshard, Ncube and Oliver Hopwood all kicked conversions.

Castleford Panthers unnder nines played excellently when they hosted Hunslet Warriors in their first game of the season.

Both teams ran strongly and tackled superbly.

Lawson Hayward and Kaden Smith shared the Panthers parents player of the match award for outstanding effort and great defensive work.

Alfie Livsey and Rhys Thornton won most improved awards for showing great skills.

MOM and opposition coach’s MOM awards went to Charlie Cresswell and Isaac Hutchinson for outstanding tackling and good communication.

Blake Jarvis showed genuine talent in all areas on his Panthers debut.

Hunslet were foiled by strong defensive work from TJ Francis, Daniel Hawley and Elliot Norfolk. James Jackson, Logan Crabtree and Kian Jefferson made telling breaks in a highly encouraging team effort by Panthers.

Lock Lane under 12s made a great start to their campaign with a 26-0 victory over Birstall Victoria.

Despite the muddy conditions, it didn’t take long for Lock Lane to open the scoring .

Taylor Baddeley put them ahead by darting over from close range for a try he also goaled.

Superb runs by Freddie Jones and Coner Howard provided the platform for Louie Tomlinson to break through Birstall’s defence to score.

More good approach work saw Taylor Spence Horton race over for a try that Noah Booth improved.

Birstall tried in vain to break the Lock Lane’s line. Great defence from Leyton Davies kept them out.

Davies and Booth then combined to put in Harry Evans for a try, with Baddeley adding the conversion.

Both teams started to make mistakes in the second half with lots of dropped balls in the bad conditions.

Lane capitalised on a Birstall error when Tomlinson made a break and supplied an astute pass to a supporting Spence Horton who bagged his second try that Booth goaled to round things off.

The coaches man of the match award went to Tomlinson, followed by Booth and Davies.

Hard-working Tomlinson also won the opposition coach’s MOM accolade.