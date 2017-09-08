Sheikh and Hall lead way in Kippax’s crucial win

Kippax Welfare boosted their Wetherby Cricket League Division Two promotion hopes with a vital 54-run win at Church Fenton.

With two matches remaining, Kipppax are just five points behind second-placed Fenton.

Kippax finish with successive home matches against Crompark this Saturday and against leaders Scholes on the final day on September 16.

Mohmed Ayab Sheikh struck 97 and Daniel Hall 56 as Kippax posted 219 against Fenton.

Museji Bhoola (2-26), Mohammed Patel (2-43), Zuber Patel (2-54) and Imran Mohammed Pandor limited Fenton’s reply to 165-9 which included 77 by James Davison. Ledsham are safe from relegation in Division One despite Saturday’s 80-run home defeat against Barwick in Elmet.

Chasing Barwick’s 197, Ledsham were bowled out for 117.

Sam Wright (30), Oliver Baron (4-38) and Thomas Delmont (3-41) were best for Ledsham.

Ledsham are 15 points clear of third-bottom Hillam and Monk Fryston whose relegation fate was sealed by a seven wicket home defeat against South Milford.

In Division Four, Kippax Welfare A remain just two points behind leaders South Milford who have a match in hand.

Kippax were awarded six points when Hillam and Monk Fryston 2nds conceded last Saturday’s match.

South Milford retained top spot by comfortably beating Walton Park A.

Steve Korko hammered 12o and Matty Paul 63 as Milford raced to 273-5. Gareth Dodson bagged 3-12 as Walton Park were bowled out for 110.

South Milford A visit Hillam A on Saturday and travel to Old Leos A on the final day. Kippax complete their fixtures by visiting Scholes A on September 16.

Ledsham A collected maximum points at Kirk Hammerton A. Robert Fisher (56) and Alexander Marsh (36) guided Ledsham to 142-9 and Alfie McMillan (2-7), Kevin Weston (2-18), Marsh (2-18), Mitchell Morley (1-3) and Oliver Weston (1-14) routed nine-man Kirk Hammerton for 63.