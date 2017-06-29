Shuffe leads way as Methley end leaders’ unbeaten run

Methley blew the Championship One promotion race wide open when they became the first team to beat leaders Scholes in the All Rounder Bradford League.

Scholes went into the game with wins in all nine of their previous league matches, but although they look well placed at half-way they went down by 17 runs to Methley, who remain in third place, but significantly closer to the top.

Methley’s 177 total looked short, but Scholes batsmen also found runs hard to come by and were all out for 160 in reply.

Dan Shuffe proved the key player for Methley as his knock of 69 off 108 balls held his side’s innings together. His stand of 77 with Eddie Walmsley (29) made sure there was a score to defend while Sohail Raz weighed in with 31 off 17 balls late on.

Scholes also found it hard going and wickets fell at regular intervals in their reply until they were all out for 160 with Marcus Walmsley taking 3-49, Matthew Lumb 2-39, Raz 2-21, Josh Sullivan 2-33 and Eddie Walmsley 1-16.

Townville lost ground at the top of the Premier Division as they went down to a 75-run defeat to title chasers Farsley.

They found themselves chasing a big target after Farsley went in first and posted a 287-6 total. Conor Harvey picked up 3-68, but the bowlers were made to work hard.

Townville set off on their run chase well as opener Jonny Booth hit six fours in a 74-ball knock of 61 and was well supported by Brayden Clark (41).

But a blip after they had reached 125-2 left them with a lot to do and although Nick Bresnan hit 31 and Shkym Haynes 22 they were all out for 212.

Bowlers Jacob Wright and Luke Kane were in great form again to set up a nine-wicket win for Great Preston against Adwalton in the Conference.

Adwalton were all out for only 89 as Wright took 5-19 and Kane 4-16 – both matching their wicket hauls of the previous week. Wright wrapped up the innings by taking the last three wickets off successive balls to record a hat-trick.

Great Preston had no problems reaching their target in only 19.3 overs with James Marston (47 not out) top scoring and Ian Newton hitting 28.

Great Preston crashed out of the Jack Hampshire Cup at the first hurdle on Sunday, losing by eight wickets to Gildersome after being bowled out for 107 with James Conlon (28) top scoring.

Richard Smart hit an unbeaten 59 to steer Methley Seconds to a one wicket win over Carlton in the Second Teams Championship One after they had bowled them out for 125 with Harry Sullivan taking 5-35 and Robert Clegg 3-32.

Adrian Sharp returned impressive figures of 7-37 as Great Preston Seconds restricted Altofts to 122-9 and won by four wickets in the Second Teams Championship One.

A superb 102 from Will Rich helped Townville Seconds to a 259-6 total and an 128-run win over Sandal in the Second Teams Conference.

Rich hit a six and 14 fours and was backed up by Ian James (69).