Streethouse and Fairburn vying for championship

FAIRBURN maintained their Pontefract and District Cricket League Division One championship challenge by trouncing Hooton Pagnell by 103 runs.

With two matches left, Fairburn remain eight points adrift of leaders Streethouse who won by 81 runs at neighbours Old Sharlston.

Streethouse visit South Kirkby and Fairburn travel to Barnby Dun on Saturday. On the final day on September 16, Streethouse host Hooton Pagnell and Fairburn are home to Hatfield Town.

Danny Murray (59) top scored as Fairburn were bowled out for 207 by Hooton’s Robert Herbert who snapped up 6-25 from 9.5 overs.

Captain Luke Lodge’s 41 was in vain for Hooton who were toppled for 104 by Guy Abdy (2-29), Craig Piggott (2-31), Kevin Watson (2-8) and Simon Abdy (2-12).

Damian Bowles (82) and Gary Rhodes (63) guided Streethouse to 234-7 and Scott Bland (4-35), Kyle Cleobury (3-39) and Jonathan Hughes (2-28) ended Sharlston’s reply at 153.

Tom Craig (66) was Sharlston’s top scorer and Luke Reeves (4-67) the best bowler.

Ackworth and West Bretton, who both lost last Saturday, are level on points in third place, 63 points adrift of Fairburn.

South Kirkby’s Dean Woolsey claimed 7-23 from 14 overs and Liam Rollin bagged 3-22 to routed Ackworth for 55, replying to Kirkby’s 147.

Liam Rollin (36), Adam Rollin (32) and Steve Secker (30) led Kirkby’s scoring.

Ackworth’s Dale Longfield claimed four wickets without conceding a run in his nine overs. Bailey Mathews and Chris Wathen each took two wickets.

West Bretton lost by 53 runs at Frickley Colliery, for whom Mohammed Shoain smashed three sixes and 12 fours in an excellent 92 off 100 balls.

Mohammed Ayub (49) and Jack Parkinson (31) were the other main contributors to Frickley’s total of 216-9.

Jonnny Winwood was Bretton’s most successful bowler with 4-72 from 14 overs.

Winwood and David Hoyle both hit half centuries but Bretton’s reply fell short when they were all out for 163.

Frickley’s Jason Mills took 4-23, Imran Shahzad 3-58 and David Hill 2-34.

Barnby Dun’s Phil Decent (4-47) and Tom Webster (4-56) dismissed Askern for 116 but Barnby’s reply was soon floundering at 15-6.

They were eventually skittled for 58 with Andrew Lunn picking up 4-19, Nathan Hardaker 3-9 and David Longley 2-4.

Allerton Bywater conceded Saturday’s game at Division Two leaders Hemsworth Miners Welfare who are five points clear of closest rivals Brodsworth Main who won by 72 runs at Crigglestone.

Knottingley Town were indebted to Tony Dove (5-39 from 13.3 overs), Edward Wilson (58) and Mathew Stones (35) for a four-wicket success at Glasshoughton.

Dove limited Glasshoughton to 162 despite opener Liam Hopton’s 96 off 102 balls which featured four sixes and nine fours.

Knottingley comfortably knocked off the runs, with Wilson hitting 58 and Stones 35.

Clinton Speight (3-29 from eight overs) was Glasshoughton’s best bowler.

Featherstone lost by five wickets at Stainborough.

Openers Jason Picken and Tom Wragg were both dismissed cheaply but Featherstone fought back to build a respectable 150-run total thanks mainly to Jack Hiorns (32), Danny Robinson (27no) and David Martindale (22). However, it was not enough because Andy Beck hit 41 as Stainborough overhauled the target in 38.5 overs, despite Danny Robinson’s 3-19 from 11.5 overs.

Scott Whittlestone (8-36 from 12.3 overs) produced one of the day’s best bowling performances to skittle Whitley Bridge for 70, replying to Darton’s 222.

Whitley’s main wicket-takers were Sam Lodge (5-69) and Mathew Daniel (3-42).

Lee Learie (58 and 2-67), Paul Lawson (42), Peter Lawson (39no), Duan Kapp (3-53) and Robert Jackson (2-34) gave Notton the upper hand in a close game against Rothwell.