Streethouse host annual matches against Fire Service

STREETHOUSE Cricket Club will host annual fixtures against the United Kingdom Fire Service at Whinney Lane this week.

On Wednesday, there will be a 40-over game between a Streethouse Select team and the Fire Service (11am start).

On Thursday, Streethouse Select play the Fire Service again in a two-game 20-20 tournament (11.30am start), a new format for the annual event.

The Fire Service team includes players from all over the United Kingdom.

Spectators will be made welcome at the matches

Glasshoughton Cricket Club would like to thank everyone who attended the recent charity match at their Leeds Road ground.

The event was a huge success and the club now plan to stage it annually.

It raised £1,500, with half going to Anthony Nolan Blood Cancer Charity and and the other half to Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract.

Retired players were amoing those who took part in a tournament for the Julian Ward Memorial Trophy.

The club thanked Steve Mapplebeck for his hard work in organising the retired players team and for obtaining raffle prizes from local businesses.

The club are also grateful to everyone else who worked hard to helped to make the day a success.