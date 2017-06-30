Streethouse stretch unbeaten start to ten league games

Streethouse stayed firmly on course to lift the Pontefract and District Cricket League Division One title by stretching their unbeaten start to the season to ten matches.

They are 36 points clear of closest rivals Fairburn after beating South Kirkby by seven wickets at Whinney Lane.

Damian Bowles (4-47), James Cosgrove (3-26) and Scott Bland (3-31) reduced South Kirkby to 68-7 before Dylan Moran (58no) led a fightback that saw them finish on 151.

Jonathan Hughes (81no) and Mark Robinson (60no) shared an unbroken 77-run stand as Streethouse eased to victory in 40.1 overs.

Fairburn climbed to second place by winning a high scoring game against Barnby Dun.

Brian Divine (88), Ryan Greatrick (70), Craig Piggott (54) and Mark Abdy (33no) guided Fairburn to a mammoth 332-7.

Opener Kieren Dinnage, who hammered nine sixes in a whirlwind 125 off 62 balls, and Mark Nurse (51) led Barnby’s reply which ended when they were bowled out for 292 in the 44th over.

James Pugh (4-69) and George Smith (3-48) were Fairburn’s main wicket-takers.

Skipper Danny Bridges smashed 16 boundaries in a sparkling 101 off 104 deliveries as Ackworth piled up 259 against West Bretton.

Chris Wathen (51) and Bailey Matthews (35) were Ackworth’s other main contributors.

Wathen (4-49) and Dale Longfield (3-28) limited Bretton’s reply to 185-9 which included 59 by opener Jonny Winwood.

Frickley Colliery fell short in their run chase against Hooton Pagnell who raced to 285-5 with Luke Lodge contributing 77 and Scott Exley and Alec Elliott each hitting 55.

Frickley’s reply started badly when they slipped to 34-2 but Mohammed Ayub (71) and Inderjit Singh Hayre (63) led a recovery by putting on 117 for the third wicket.

Lee Capstick and Saj Khan chipped in with 24 apiece but it wasn’t enough as Frickley closed on 254-9, with Matthew Harrison claiming 6-83 from 14 overs.

Old Sharlston lost by six wickets at Hatfield Town who comfortably overhauled the visitors’ total of 143 thanks to Muhmmad Adeel (59).

Luke Reeves, batting at number nine, was Sharlston’s top scorer with 41 and Dale McMullan (3-38) was their best bowler.

Andrew O’Grady (65), David Longley (47), Aaron Gillies (45) and Sachira Madapatha (30no) guided Askern to a six-wicket win against Rossington Main, for whom Andrew Gardner struck 79 not out and Sam Roby 53.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare’s Division Two promotion bid was dented by a 12-run home defeat against Crigglestone.

James Gorton (6-15) and Max Heritage (2-21) sent Crigglestone sliding from 65-2 to 100 all out but Hemsworth’s reply never got going as they slumped to 59-8.

Jack Heritage (15) and Max Heritage (13) were the only batsmen in double figures as Hemsworth eventually fell for 88, with Mathew Williamson bagging a match-winning 7-28 for Crigglestone .

Opening bowler Chamila Wijesinghe (7-34) was Knottingley’s match-winner at Darton.

Morgan Tucker (29) led Knottingley to 113 after they had lost their first seven wickets with just 42 runs on the scoreboard.

Wijesinghe then snapped 7-34 and Tony Dove 3-19 to skittle Darton for 95.

Featherstone’s one wicket defeat at Glasshoughton was tough on all-rounder Myles Robinson who struck 113 and claimed 4-43.

Robinson’s century was the highlight of Featherstone’s total of 217-7.

Glasshoughton’s Noor Sahaq had figures of 4-42.

Mathew Charlton (46), Harry Wilkinson (44) and Richard Caunce (38) made crucial contributions as Glasshoughton overhauled the target with the last pair at the wicket.

Chasing Notton’s 242-6 which featured an unbeaten 97 by opener Paul Lawson, Allerton Bywater were dismissed for 194 , despite an unbeaten 52 by Paul Danks and 39 from Gareth Portman.

Chris Welburn’s unbeaten 71 steered Whitley Bridge to 180-9 at Brodsworth Main who knocked off the runs for the loss of eight wickets, with Mason Warren hitting 39 and William Drury 37.

Whitley’s Matthew Daniel took 5-5-1 from his 14 overs.

Brad Wood smashed 59 off 59 balls as Stainborough recovered from 108-8 to post 185 against Rothwell who were bowled out for 160 by Phil Archer (5-19), Joe McLee (2-46) and Tom Reid (2-40).

The main contributor to Rothwell’s total was 49 extras which included 26 wides and 10 no balls.