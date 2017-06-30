Thorpe Audlin book place in trophy semi-finals

THORPE Audlin visit Calder Grove and Pledwick host Crigglestone in the Bob Martindale Memorial Trophy semi-finals on Sunday, July 9.

In the second round last Sunday, Jamie Raynor (54no), Mark Arbon (33), Bailey Jones (3-27) and Ricky Hindmarch (3-17) shone in Thorpe Audlin’s seven-wicket win at Normanton.

Hundhill Hall bowed out with a two-wicket defeat at Pledwick who overhauled the East Hardwick side’s 150-8 with more than five overs to spare.

Crigglestone won by two wickets at Horbury Bridge who were dismissed for 73 by Kashif Akbar (3-16), Richard Lees (3-19) and Awais Khan (2-12).

Earle Heaseman and James Gartland-Grimes both finished on 91 not out in Calder Grove’s nine-wicket victory at Pegler.

Dave Wheeldon and Dale Ashcroft both hit half centuries in Pegler’s total of 220-9 from their allotted 40 overs.

The quarterfinals of the league’s other cup competitions are set to be played this Sunday. The ties are:

Dyson-Skidmore Trophy: Ackworth v Stainborough, Frickley v Hemsworth MW, Rossington Main v Streethouse, West Bretton v Hatfield Town.

AJS Teamwear Trophy: Fennwick v Streethouse, Ackworth v Pollington, Hundhill Hall v South Kirkby, Netherton v Pledwick.

Heywood-Williams Trophy: Barnby Dun v Glasshoughton, Calder Grove v Horbury Bridge, Eggborough PS v West Bretton, Old Sharlston v Knottingley.