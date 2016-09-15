Thorpe Audlin pip Pollington for championship

Thorpe Audlin clinched the Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Four championship with a 133-run win at Ackworth on the final day of the season.

Chasing Thorpe’s 296 that featured 93 by ScottMurray, Ackworth were dismissed for 163, despite Kevin Booth’s 74.

Thorpe retained a three-point lead over runners up Pollington who easily beat Netherton.

Martyn Crooks (69), Gary Mitchell (61), James Handley (48), Jacob Peacock (4-43) and Aimee Danks (4-37) were outstanding in South Kirkby’s 72-run success against Stanley Falcon.

Josh Banks (58) was Ryhill and Havercroft’s top scorer as they were bowled out for 138 in a six-wicket loss against Sykehouse.

Replying to Pledwick’s 204-7, Ferrybridge Power Station were dismissed for 150.

In Division Five, Chris Swift (4-37), Joe Colley (2-28) and Craig Smith (2-7) set up Featherstone’s three-wicket victory against Sandal.

Lewis Binns (34) steered Frickley Colliery to a five-wicket win against Hatfield who were toppled for 105 by Joshua Bateson (2-6), Binns (2-24), Ben Roberts (2-8) and Chris Mills (2-24).

Liam Hopton struck three sixes and 14 fours in an unbeaten century as Glasshoughton beat Fairburn by seven wickets.

Mike Hegarty and Richard Caunce chipped in with 34 apiece as Glasshoughton overhauled Fairburn’s 180-9 that featured an unbeaten 83 by Lee Dobson.

Knottingley are the Division Six champions after coasting to a six-wicket win at Barnsley who were routed for 67 by Darren Green (3-16) and Mark Swales (3-12).

Knottingley climbed above Hemsworth who had already completed their fixtures.

Whitley Bridge collected maximum points from a low-scoring match at Darton.

In Division Seven West, Allerton Bywater looked handily placed at Nostell when Paul Wadsworth (4-12) sent the home side reeling from 57-2 to 79 all out.

But Allerton’s reply was soon in deep trouble and opener Matthew Thompson (16) was the only batsman in double figures as they fell for 43, with Mathew Mitchell snapping up 6-21 and Matthew McCabe 4-20.

Adam Briddon (3-12) Daryl Ellison (3-14) and Paul Snpwdon (2-24) gave Ferrybridge the edge against Division Seven East rivals Sykehouse.

Thorpe Audlin defeated Pegler by 28 runs thanks to Rich Caton (78) and Bailey Jones (3-25).

Nine-man Hundhill Hall lost by 138 runs at Askern when they managed only 85, replying to the home side’s 223-7.