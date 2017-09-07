Top two teams meet in crucial clash at Methley

METHLEY host Scholes at Little Church Lane on Saturday in a crucial Bradford Premier Cricket League Championship One top-of-the-table clash.

Methley lost top spot with a second successive league defeat.

After being beaten by promotion rivals Wrenthorpe the previous week, Methley were pipped by five runs by fourth-placed Undercliffe on Saturday.

They have now slipped to second, seven points adrift of Scholes and only 10 points ahead of third-placed Wrenthorpe.

Undercliffe were indebted to Gulsheraz Ahmed (105) and Luke Holroyd (46) as they recovered from 88-6 to close on 236.

Sohail Raz (3-37), Marcus Walmsley (3-50), Mathew Lumb (2-81) and Eddie Walmsley (1-30) were Methley’s wicket-takers.

Muhammad Akhlaq (45), Raz (41), Jordan Laban (37) and Eddie Walmsley (31) put Methley within sight of their target but they eventually fell agonisingly short on 231-9. After hosting Scholes this weekend, Methley visit Baildon in their final league fixture on September 16.

Townville slipped to fifth place in the Premier Division with a 57-run defeat at Pudsey St Lawrence who climbed above them.

Openers Mark Robertshaw (41) and Adam Waite (34) put on 68 to give Pudsey to a good start before Ritchie Bresnan (6-47) and Jack Hughes (2-47) sent them collapsing to 149-8.

Tail-enders Charles Parker (26) and Steve Watts (21) added valuable runs to take the total to 192.

Opener Jonathan Booth tried in vain hold Townville’s reply together.

He hit 68 but Conor Harvey (13) and Nick Bresnan (11) were the only other batsmen in double figures as Townville slumped from 70-3 to 135 all out.

Pudsey’s Chris Marsden had figures of 4-8 from 7.1 overs.

Townville host Farsley at Poplar Avenue on Saturday.

In the Conference, third-placed Great Preston won by three wickets at Sandal.

Jacob Wright (5-32 from 15 overs) and Lee Russell (3-50) restricted Sandal to 154-9.

Openers Wright (46) and Stuart Ruddick (34) put Preston’s reply on its way with a 46-run partnership.

Preston then slipped to 50-3 before Wright and James Conlon (46) added 81 to virtually seal victory.

Preston, who are 32 points adrift of second-placed East Ardsley, host Gildersome on Saturday.

Methley 2nds were punished for a poor batting performance in a nine-wicket home defeat against third-placed Undercliffe.

None of Methley’s first six batsmen reached double figures as they collapsed from 18-0 to 60-9.

Finley Rooke (19) was the top scorer. He shared a last wicket stand of 21 with Jasaon Baddeley (9no) as Methley were bowled out for 81.

The target posed no problems for Undercliffe who knocked off the runs in 21.3 overs.

Great Preston 2nds achieved a three-wicket victory at Spen Victoria in Championship Two.

Adrian Sharp (5-43), Andy Clark (3-29) and Jagrit Gyawali (2-6) toppled Spen for 110.

Preston’s reply started badly but they were rescued by Richard White (44) and Clinton Griffiths (29).

Conference leaders Townville 2nds trounced East Leeds.

Openers Steven Walton (67) and Kieran Samuels (59) led the run spree with a 115-run stand as Townville piled up 275-6 in their 40 overs.

Ian Jones (53) and Aamir Najeeb, who smashed two sixes and five fours in an unbeaten 36 off just 15 balls, were the other main contributors.

John Steel (44) and Shamoon Mushtaq (42) anchored East Leeds’ reply by putting on 81 for the second-wicket but they fell well short on 149-7.

Townville’s Alistair Ward claimed 4-25 from 6.1 overs.

With two games remaining, Townville are 11 points clear of second-placed Liversedge who beat Sandal by 36 runs.

Sandal were all out for 208, chasing Liversedge’s 244.