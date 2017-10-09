Townville are declared champions

Townville second team captain Ben Collinson finally got his hands on the Bradford League’s Second Teams Conference Championship trophy – two weeks after the final game of the season.

The Castleford side finished level on points with Liversedge on 345 and both teams had the same number of 18 wins from their 22 games so the outcome of the battle for top spot was decided by mathematics.

Each teams runs per wicket for was divided by their runs per wicket against. The outcome went in Townville’s favour 2.25 to 1.80.