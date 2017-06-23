Two sets of brothers play for Glasshoughton

GLASSHOUGHTON Cricket Club’s second team recently turned out with two sets of brothers playing for the same side in a Pontefract and District League match.

The Whipp brothers - 18 year old Jordan and 14 year old Lucas - and the Barnett brothers - 17 year old Toby and 13 year old Joe - all lined up together. Jordan and Lucas’ sister Amy was also the scorer for the team.

A club spokesman said: “We pride ourselves on being a happy, family friendly club and it is fantastic to see this being borne out in this way.”

The club are also grateful to long-standing club member Mike Hegarty of Veritas Corporate whose magnificent support has enabled the club to purchase new roll on covers, making the Leeds Road ground among the best appointed in the area.