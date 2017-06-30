Wainwright hits century as Castleford climb to second

Skipper David Wainwright led from the front with a brilliant century as Castleford recorded a convincing 91-run success against Studley Royal in the Hunters York Senior League’s Premier Division.

The former Yorkshire and Derbyshire all-rounder was in commanding form with the bat as he raced to his second century of the season and hit an unbeaten 132 from 108 balls, including 17 boundaries.

Solid support came from James Sykes (32) in a third wicket stand of 79 and Liam Hyde (31) in a fourth wicket partnership of 67.

Connor Hyde then hit 43 off 29 balls and put on 98 with Wainwright while Connor Fisher weighed in with 21 not out off eight balls as Castleford ended with a big 301-5 total.

Studley Royal were reduced to 38-3 then 82-5 in their reply, but they put up some stiff resistance after that and ended on 210-9 to deny Cas maximum points.

Connor Hyde, with 3-45, was the pick of the Castleford attack with two wickets each for Wainwright and Eddie Morrison.

The result lifted Wainwright’s side into second place behind Sessay.

Castleford Seconds handed opponents Whitkirk a walkover win in Division Three Ebor after failing to play the away game.

Castleford under 17s beat Brodsworth Main by six wickets in the Pontefract Junior League.

George Swaby (25), David Tomlinson (22), Oran White (14 not out) and James Clarke (12 not out) brought them home after Brodsworth were kept to 88-8 with White taking 5-4.