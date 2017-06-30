Walker bags six wickets as leaders beat Garforth

ACKWORTH have a 15 point lead over closest rivals Pledwick in Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Four after winning by 40 runs at Garforth.

Shaun Longfield (44), Karl Slater (35) and Kevin Booth (33) guided Ackworth to 187-6 and Craig Walker (6-24) and Kevin Booth (3-21) toppled Garforth for 147.

Shaziz Khan (54) and Danny Crossley (37) led Garforth’s scoring.

Captain James Brook and Chris Day both hit unbeaten half-centuries as Pledwick coasted to a nine-wicket victory over Hatfield Town who were bowled out for 119, which include 62 by Patrick Platt.

Matthew Pinder (78) and Tom Collis (48) steered Frickley to a six-wicket success at Netherton who were kept at 165-9 by Corey Hawksworth (2-23) and Ben Roberts (2-16).

Craig Ellison finished unbeaten on 57 in Ferrybridge Power Station’s total of 190-7 against South Kirkby who overhauled the target in 29.1 overs after skipper Martyn Crooks (60no) put on 119 for the first wicket with James Scott (68) and shared an unbroken second wicket partnership of 75 with Jack Danks (45no).

Streethouse lost top spot in Division Three with a 52-run defeat at Thorpe Audlin.

Scott Murray (86), Charlie Abel (58), Josh Liddle (40) and Jamie Evans (32) top-scored in Thorpe’s total of 231-5.

Matthew Faulkner picked up 5-39 and Chris Roughley 2-30 as Streethouse were bowled out for 179, despite 36 from Craig Bryant, batting at number eight.

Long-time leaders Streethouse are now six points adrift of Thurnscoe Institute who snatched top spot by beating Yorkshire Main by five wickets.

Scott Sykes and Martin Spaven both struck half centuries as Main posted 202 which Thurnscoe overhauled in 38.1 overs.

Third-placed Hundhill Hall were all out for 53 in a three-wicket defeat at Kilnhurst. Jack Gascoigne (30), Reece Johnson (4-15) and Simon Jewitt (3-17) were best for Hundhill.