Walmsley leads from front as Methley continue dream start

Methley’s winning start to the season in the All Rounder Bradford League’s Championship One continued as they collected their third 20-point haul with a 30-run win at Gomersal.

Marcus Walmsley proved the difference between the teams as he produced a superb all-round performance to hit 98 runs with the bat and take four wickets with the ball.

Methley’s new overseas player Muhammad Akhlaq was dismissed for the first time in a league match when he was out for 27 to end a 64-run opening stand with Marcus Walmsley, who went on to take the starring role this time. He hit three sixes and 13 fours in his excellent 119-ball knock that was unluckily ended two runs short of a deserved century.

Good support came from Jordan Laban, with 40, in a second wicket stand of 76 and there was some good late hitting by Sohail Raz (25) and Matthew Lumb (19) as Methley were able to reach 241-8 in their 50 overs.

Gomersal had a good go in their reply, but fell short to be all out for 211 in the 47th over.

Marcus Walmsley followed up his batting exploits by taking 4-52 while twin brother Eddie claimed 3-44 and there was one wicket each for Lumb and Raz.

Townville made it two victories from three in the Premier Division as they romped to a 165-run success against early strugglers Bradford & Bingley.

After posting a 237-7 total, they made short work of bowling Bradford & Bingley out for 72 in just 16.5 overs. West Indian paceman Shkym Haynes did the early damage with 5-27, before Conor Harvey weighed in with 4-13 and Jack Hughes took the other wicket to fall.

Hughes had earlier been in good form with the bat for Townville, hitting 89 in a 71-ball knock that included three sixes and nine fours. Openers Kris Ward (34) and Jonny Booth (19) gave the team a solid start and Harvey (32) and Nick Bresnan (26) made handy contributions.

Despite a fine knock by James Marston, Great Preston suffered their first defeat in the Conference as they lost by three wickets to leaders East Ardsley.

Marston hit 86, including 15 boundaries, as Great Preston made 192. James Conlon contributed 38 and Tom Humphries 26. It looked like being enough when East Ardsley were reduced to 140-7 in their reply, but an unbroken stand of 56 between Kabir Bashir (40) and Adam Pearson (23) carried them home.

Defeat was tough on Marston, who followed up his batting effort by taking 3-39, and Lee Russell who also took three wickets.

Methley seconds suffered a two-wicket defeat to Gomersal in the Second Teams Championship One despite a battling half century from Joshua Neal.

After going in first, Methley were all out for 153 with Neal hitting eight fours and a six in his knock of 51 and David Winter contributing 27. Gomersal batsmen also found it tough, but stands of 55 and 45 for the seventh and eighth wickets took them to a narrow win with Robert Clegg and Finlay Rooke taking three wickets each.

Great Preston seconds beat Brighouse by two wickets in the Second Teams Championship Two as Jim Bickerdike (86 not out) and Anthony Hill (25 not out) saw them past their opponents’ 185.

Townville seconds lost by three wickets to Liversedge in the Second Teams Conference after being bowled out for 123. Ian Jones (36) top scored with Luke Jacques taking 3-23.