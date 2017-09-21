Walmsley twins star as Methley clinch promotion to Premier

Methley narrowly missed out on a trophy for the second time this season, but were still able to celebrate on Saturday after clinching promotion to the top flight of the All Rounder Bradford League.

After finishing as runners-up in the Priestley Cup they ended in second spot in Championship One, an agonising five points behind champions Scholes.

But their nine-wicket thrashing of Baildon on the final day of the season was enough to take Grant Soames’ men into the Premier Division, where they will join local rivals Townville in 2018.

Methley made short work of picking up the win they needed as they took just 25 overs to have their opponents all out for 54 then cruised home for the loss of just one wicket.

Marcus Walmsley and Jordan Laban both hit 22 not out to finish off the job started by a superb bowling effort by Eddie Walmsley, who took 7-22, and Marcus Walmsley, with 3-19.

Great Preston ended their decent season in third place in the Conference after an 154-run win over Oulton.

Lee Russell (66), Jacob Wright (64), Michael Wade (41) and Tom Humphries all batted well as Preston made 270.

Oulton were then dismissed for 116 in reply with Luke Kane taking 3-30, Russell 2-23 and Phil Schofield 2-3.

The destiny of the Second Teams Conference has still to be resolved after Liversedge and Townville Seconds finished on the same number of points with equal wins.

The outcome will be decided by dividing the average runs per wicket for each team by the average runs per wicket against.

This will be carried out by league officials this week once each club has audited the results of each of their games.

Townville drew level with Liversedge at the top by taking 19 points from their eight-wicket win over Hunslet Nelson.

Will Rich took 4-4, Luke Slater 3-18 and Luke Jaques 2-19 as Townville bowled out Hunslet for 79. Rich then hit an unbeaten 34 as Townville secured the win with two wickets down. If they had only lost one, they would have taken the title.

Methley Seconds finished in eighth place in the Second Teams Championship One after losing by 16 runs to Idle.

Opener Zahir Shah carried his bat through the Idle innings to top score with 68 not out in a total of 184-9. Jason Baddeley was the pick of the bowlers with 4-30.

Despite a battling innings of 77 from opener Dave Winter, Methley fell just short in their reply as they were all out for 168.

Second Teams Championship Two winners Bankfoot did not ease up as they proved too strong for Great Preston Seconds to win by seven wickets after Preston, who finish in eighth, went in first and made 131.