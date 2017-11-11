Wanderers maintain perfect start to season

Defending champions Wanderers made it five wins from five games in Five Towns Quiz League Division One by beating Vulcan Mosquitoes 86-67.
RESULTS - Division 1: Featherstone Phoenix 73, Crofton WMC 67; Olde Taverners 63, Flanagan’s Army 71; Wanderers 86, Vulcan Mosquitoes 67. Division 2: Kippax Ex-Service 61, G-Fivers 62; Little ‘Un 51, Golden Lion Dudes 84; Railwaymen 85, Leading Ladies 41.
POSITIONS - Division 1: Wanderers played 5, won 5, points 10; Flanagan’s Army 5-4-8; Vulcan Mosquitoes 5-3-6; Featherstone Phoenix 6-2-4; Vulcan Bombers 5-2-4; Crofton WMC 5-1-2; Olde Taverners 5-1-2.
Division 2: Golden Lion Dudes 5-5-10; Railwaymen 5-4-9; G-Fivers 5-3-7; Rockin’ Gladiators 5-3-6; Kippax Ex-Service 6-1-2; Little ‘Un 5-1-2; Leading Ladies 5-0-0.
