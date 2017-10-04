Wanderers up and running in Quiz League

First games in the new Five Towns Quiz League season were played this week.

In Division One, Wanderers collected the biggest points total as they beat Vulcan Bombers 76-58, while Crofton WMC beat Flanagan’s Army 69-62 and Featherstone Phoenix won 64-61 against Olde Taverners.

A surprise result in Division Two saw Little ‘Un defeat Kippax Ex-Service Club 49-46. Golden Lions Dudes piled up the points in an 81-51 win over G-Fivers while Railwaymen beat Rockin’ Gladiators 70-51.